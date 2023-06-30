Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Talk About Being Gay on Pink Tape – Listen

Lil Uzi Vert is shutting down speculation that the Philadelphia rapper is gay via a track from their new Pink Tape album.

Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Gay Rumors

On Friday (June 30), Lil Uzi Vert released their long-awaited new album, Pink Tape. The first song on the album finds Uzi addressing questions about the rapper's sexuality.

"First of all, I f**k eight b***hes a day/How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?" Uzi raps on the Harold Harper and Don Cannon-produced track. "F**k four of ’em raw, f**k four of ’em safe/Think I’m splittin' the odds but that's for you to debate."

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Opens Up About Going to Rehab for Seven Months

Why Did Lil Uzi Vert Address Gay Speculation?

As an eccentric artist, Uzi's sexuality has been questioned over the years mostly due to their fashion choices and mannerisms. Uzi has been dating City Girls rapper JT since 2019. Last July, Uzi raised eyebrows after changing the pronouns on their Instagram page to they/them. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper opened up about the move during an interview with fashion magazine 032c back in May.

"No, I never hesitated," Lil Uzi Vert explained when asked if they had any reluctance to make the change. "But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."

Most recently, Uzi faced backlash after debuting the alter ego Leslie, which turned out to be an homage to The Hangover film series character Leslie Chow.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Backlash After Debuting Leslie Alter Ego

Hear Lil Uzi Vert shut down talk about being gay below.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert Address Gay Speculation on the Pink Tape Track "Flood the Face" Below