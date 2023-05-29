Lil Uzi Vert’s Sobriety Is an Eye-Opening Experience, DJ Drama Says

Lil Uzi Vert reportedly recorded over 700 songs while sober for his long-awaited project The Pink Tape. In an interview with XXL, DJ Drama revealed that watching the Philadelphia rapper's sobriety journey was an eye-opening experience.

In the Spring 2023 issue of XXL, which is on newsstands now, DJ Drama discussed briefly Lil Uzi Vert's sobriety and how it will shape his highly-anticipated album, The Pink Tape. The legendary mixtape DJ and producer expressed how proud he was of Uzi's journey to get sober.

"We did have some conversations about that. Me, [Don] Cannon, Lake and Vert, about that personal journey," he explained to the publication. "Obviously, it’s not something outta respect for him I would want to share the insight on how he feels or what it was like for him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s something that he touches on on the project."

Drama added: "I'm super proud of him and I'm sure that for him, being able to approach the music from that aspect was eye-opening and something different, something that a mature Uzi, who's at a different stage in his life and his career, is able to accomplish."

Back in March, Uzi told TMZ that his sobriety had helped his creative process while crafting songs for The Pink Tape.

"It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it," he explained in the video at the bottom of this post. "I thought that my creative process wasn't going to be the same because I wasn't on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda cool, everything made sense."

"I didn't just make random music," he continued. "How can I say? I didn't play off the beat. I actually made [a] song with topics this time."

It's good to see Lil Uzi Vert is now sober and clean. There's no word on when The Pink Tape will hit DSPs.

