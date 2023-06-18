Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape Will Have 24 New Songs and Two Bonus Tracks Special to Uzi

Lil Uzi Vert is finally sharing some details about his long-awaited album, The Pink Tape. The Philadelphia rapper revealed the project has 24 songs and two bonus tracks special to Uzi.

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Details About Their New Album The Pink Tape

On Saturday (June 17), Lil Uzi Vert hopped on Instagram Live with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to talk about his long-awaited LP The Pink Tape. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper revealed that it will have more than two dozen tracks and a couple of bonus songs that are personal to them.

"Probably like 24 or 25 new, well 24 new joints because everyone has heard 'Just Wanna Rock,'" they explained. "Then two at the very, very bottom, bottom, bottom, bottom that a lot of people love, but the world they didn’t really get to hear them."

Uzi said the bonus songs "are special to me that some people love that it didn't really get the reach that they would've liked."

The 27-year-old rhymer was coy when asked about guest features on the album. "Not that many features, but the features that everybody think I should have," they said. "Basically, where I started at, is where I'mma' finished."

Lil Uzi Vert also added that clothing and merchandise will accompany The Pink Tape release.

When Is The Pink Tape Dropping?

Lil Uzi Vert has been tinkering with The Pink Tape since 2021. In the past few weeks, the Philly rapper has given fans updates on the project, which they promise will be released very soon. Earlier this month, Uzi hinted at the 2023 Roots Picnic that the LP would arrive at the end of June. However, fans think TPT will drop on June 23 because it's National Pink Day in the U.S.

Days later on a livestream, Uzi, while putting the finishing touches on the LP, reassured fans that The Pink Tape is coming sooner than later.

"The album... The album is coming at the end of this month. I can't hold off anymore," they said. "Like you know me, I am crazy. Even if I have to drop it myself, it's coming out at the end of the month."

Overall, Lil Uzi Vert's The Pink Tape is coming soon. Fans will have to be patient.

