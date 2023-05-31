Lil Uzi Vert Finally Explains Changing Their Pronouns and Identifying as Gender Nonconforming

Lil Uzi Vert is finally opening up about changing their pronouns to they/them and identifying as gender nonconforming.

On Tuesday (May 30), fashion magazine 032c debuted its latest cover story interview featuring The Pink Tape rapper. During the Q&A, Uzi explains the thought process behind choosing gender nonconformity last July when the rapper updated their pronouns on Instagram.

Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Changed Pronouns

"No, I never hesitated," Lil Uzi Vert explained when asked if they had any reluctance to make the move. "But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."

Lil Uzi Vert scoffed at the idea that the move was an act of bravery on their part.

"No, because bravery has only a ten percent chance of living," the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper said. "I’m not brave at all. I just think a good product [is] a good product. Think about fashion. Gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-ass guys wear their stuff without a thought. What you make is what matters, not how you identify."

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Gets Entire Forehead Covered in New Tattoo

Lil Uzi Vert believes the Unites States is slowly getting used to seeing things the way they do.

"America is slowly getting there," Uzi added. "I don’t think it’s right for everyone, everywhere, to change at the same rate. There are a lot of places that have been untouched by certain influences, and I think that’s beautiful and perfect in its own way. Everything has a gift and a curse."

Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pronoun Change

Lil Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram on back on July 17, 2022. The move was done without explanation, leaving fans to wonder the motive behind the change.

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Leslie Alter Ego

Back in April, Uzi revealed his Leslie alter-ego during a trip in Thailand for the 2023 Rolling Loud Thailand festival. They later addressed backlash they received after introducing Leslie to the world on Instagram.