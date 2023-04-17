Lil Uzi Vert Alludes to Having Alter Ego Named Leslie in New Photos

Lil Uzi Vert recently shared photos and video from their trip to Thailand and in doing so appears to have introduced an alter-ego.

On Monday (April 17), Lil Uzi Vert uploaded a carousel of content on Instagram (below), giving fans a glimpse of their recent trip overseas for 2023 Rolling Loud Thailand. The first video shows Uzi with an emo-punk rock perm with pink highlights on a street corner eating a cockroach. Other photos in the lineup show Uzi standing near a beach wearing a COVID mask with a t-shirt promoting his upcoming Pink Tape album.

The final video shows Uzi standing outside an over-the-water bungalow with a du-rag and robe on.

"Toodeloo muth*f*ckas, it's Charles," Uzi appears to say in an altered voice before walking off.

Lil Uzi Vert captioned the series of pics and videos, "Leslie was in Thailand [Thailand flag]."

Previous to heading overseas for the show, Uzi made headlines due to some new ink they got before making the trip. Last week, Uzi got an upside-down cross tattooed on their tongue. Around the same time, they got their entire forehead tattooed with a custom design.

While Uzi has been hitting the festival circuit, fans have been waiting with bated breath on new music. Last October, Uzi's team announced they would be going on a 20-city tour in March. Back in January, Uzi revealed they would be dropping new music in March. Obviously, neither the tour nor the new music came into fruition. Most recently, Uzi said the album would be dropping in a couple months.

See Photos and Video of Lil Uzi Vert in Thailand Below