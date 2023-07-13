Latto Threatens to Fight Fan Who Threw Item on Stage All While Continuing to Perform
Latto wanted all the smoke with a concertgoer who threw something at her during a recent festival performance and let the perpetrator know it without skipping a beat.
Latto Threatens to Fight Fan
On Sunday (July 9), Latto performed at the first-ever Rolling Loud Germany Festival. During her set, the Atlanta rhymer was giving the crowd her new latest single "Put It on Da Floor" when someone threw something from the crowd that landed on stage. In the video below, Latto is doing choreographed dance moves when she stops rapping to address the culprit.
"Want your ass beat? Throw it again," Latto says into the mic, without missing a step. "Throw it again. I'ma beat your ass," she adds on beat.
The "Big Energy" rapper then begins to twerk before returning to the song.
Rolling Loud Germany
Rolling Loud Germany is the latest edition of Rolling Loud Festival locations. The three-day event, which took place from July 7-July 9, also featured performances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Wizkid, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, 2023 XXL Freshmen GloRIlla, Central Cee, Lola Brooke, 2Rare, Luh Tyler, Tiacorine and more.
See video of Latto threatening to squabble with a fan at Rolling Loud Germany below.