Fan Says Latto’s Butt Implants Are Visible in Photo She Shares, Latto Reacts

Latto recently posted a collage of photos on her social media pages, but one pic is raising fans' eyebrows

On Saturday (April 22), Latto hopped on her Twitter page and shared several photos along with an announcement that she will join Lizzo on her Special 2our this week. She also shared the same photos on her Instagram page. However, one of the pics featured the Atlanta rapper twerking but her booty appeared to be enhanced.

When a fan slid into the comment section to inform Latto that her "butt implants are so visible," the Grammy-nominated rhymer gave a cheeky response.

"Just a bbl mid clap," Big Latto wrote.

Although Latto has not publicly confirmed that she got a Brazilian butt lift to enhance her booty, the "Big Energy" artist coyly revealed in a 2020 interview with Two Bees TV that her body is not natural.

"They always ask me all types of 'did you get this done?'" Latto said when asked if she got any work done on her body. "I will say this, I will never be the type of person who would be super inviting because I feel like I don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to my personal life. But no girl, it’s not natural."

Despite Latto possibly acknowledging she had a bbl, fans still chimed in with their thoughts about her butt. Some people loved her booty, while others questioned Latto's decision to post the first picture.

"Now If you was gonna photoshop anything in the world, it shoulda been that ass [face with medical mask, weary face and face peeking eye emojis]," wrote one fan.

"Them Gluttes Kicking Girl" tweeted another person.

A third person wrote, "Y’all can say whatever y’all want about Latto but her body always gave. BEFORE the BBL she had a nice body & her BBL looks amazing."

"Bbl gone wrong," tweeted a follower.

