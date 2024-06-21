Sexyy Red Clarifies She Isn’t Beefing With Latto

Sexyy Red clarifies she is not beefing with Latto following speculation that there is an issue between the two rappers.

Sexyy Red Clears the Air About Beef Rumor

On Tuesday (June 18), Latto shared a video on Instagram that shows her rehearsing choreography for her set at the upcoming Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash festival in Atlanta.

"Not making a penny from Birthday Bash I invested it all back in the show so get yo tickets don’t waste my money," she captioned the video. "Link in bio also figuring out a live stream for my ppl who don’t live in the A so hold tight !!!!!!"

Sexyy Red's sister reportedly responded to the video by sharing the clip on her Instagram Story along with the shady caption, "So your team got you dancing now cause Sexyy Red right?," referencing a recent video of Sexyy dancing with a group of background dancers. "Then wanna sing [crying laughing emoji]," she added.

The post led ot speculation that Latto and Sexyy have issues. However, Sexyy cleared the air in a comment on a post about the rumors on IG

"I didn't say nothing about this girl period," Sexyy typed. "I don't have ah problem with Latto."

Read More: Latto Admits People Were Making Fun of Her Body Before She Got a BBL

Latto and Ice Spice Beef

While Latto and Sexyy Red seem to be on good terms, the same can't be said for Latto and Ice Spice. Earlier this year, the two rappers appeared trades shots, with Ice dropping veiled bars on the song "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" and Latto possibly returning fire on the track "Sunday Service." Back in February, a truck promoting Ice Spice's new single was vandalized in Atlanta.

Check out Sexyy Red clarifying she isn't beefing with Latto below.

See Sexyy Red Clear the Air After Rumor About Latto Beef