Latto admits people were making fun of her body before she got a BBL.

Latto Speaks About Body Insecurity

On Monday (June 17), a video of Latto opening up about her previous body insecurity made its rounds online. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Atlanta rapper reflected on how her body previously looked before revealing why she chose to go under the knife.

"My body was so tea," Latto stated. "I gained a little weight 'cause I signed my deal when I was 21. When I had just turned 21, and I was just having money and living a whole new life, eating out. Y'all know I'm a foodie. So, now I have the funds to feed this foodie in me. So, I just, I gained a little weight."

Latto then spoke about how the harsh opinions from fans and other critics online influenced her.

"And everybody on the internet was calling me 'bad body' and stuff, so I feel like that played a role," she continued. "I started to be a little insecure about my body."

After elaborating on the other insults made about her body, she concluded that back then, she was "young and impressionable."

She later talked about receiving backlash for her BBL.

"Every time I post a gym picture, people be like, 'Oh, she got a BBL,'" she added. "I’ve been so loud and clear about a BBL that I had four years ago. When I was 21, that y’all convinced me I needed, by the way.' B***hes be on their third, fourth round by now. I got one BBL four years ago. This is all me now, know that. I get my a*s up and go to the gym!”

Latto feels people should focus on themselves. "Moral of the story: I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody," she expressed. "Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls… BBL girls are winning. Do what works for you and mind your own business. Make your own decisions based on what you want to do, not what other people are telling you to do."

Read More: 7 Female Rappers Who Have Publicly Embraced Getting Plastic Surgery

Latto Opens Up About Getting Surgery on Her Body

In the past, Big Latto has been open about her surgeries. In April of 2023, the 25-year-old rapper unveiled on an episode of her Apple Music show 777 Radio that she had "a little work done."

"I got a little work done on my body or whatever," Latto told her sister and co-host Brooklyn Nicole at the 13:50 mark of the interview below. "A little tea. A b***h look natural. It's one thing about it, if you gon' do it, do it right. I did it right. For a girl that have the little tweaky, tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing."

Around that same time, the female rhymer hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted some photos while announcing that she was joining Lizzo on her Special 2our. After a fan typed that her "butt implants are so visible," Latto humorously responded to the shade.

"Just a bbl mid clap," Latto wrote. The post can be seen below.

See Latto open up about her decision to get a BBL below.

Watch Latto Reveal People Were Criticizing Her Body Before She Got a BBL

Watch Latto Reveal That She Got Surgery Done on Her Body

See Latto Open Up About Getting a BBL