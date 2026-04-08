Latto Shows Off All the Expensive Baby Shower Gifts She Got From Rappers

Latto is about to become a big mama for real and she's showing off all the expensive baby shower gifts she received from rappers.

On Wednesday (April 8), Latto posted on her Instagram page a joyful video of herself beautifully pregnant and revealing some of the lavish gifts she received from her cheetah-themed baby shower in Atlanta last month. In the sped-up clip, which can be viewed below, the 27-year-old soon-to-be mom is happily parading her expensive gifts.

Latto brings out several presents, including a gift bag from Gucci from Sexyy Red, various baby products from Flo Milli, diamond jewelry from G Herbo, Neiman Marcus products from T.I. and Tiny and more. She captioned the video, "POV: "Yo baby got rich aunties & uncles."

Last month Latto revealed her pregnancy in a big way. On March 20, the Atlanta rhymer announced she was pregnant in a music video for "Business & Personal (Intro)," the lead single off her upcoming album, Big Mama. The visual also featured 21 Savage who is rumored to be the father. While 21's face is not shown, his hands can be seen holding Latto's baby bump in multiple scenes.

Latto also shared the cover art for her new album, which showed her visibly pregnant and holding a cheetah cub. There's no word on when she will deliver her baby.

Latto's new project, Big Mama, is expected to arrive in digital stores on May 29.

See Latto Show Off Her Expensive Baby Shower Gifts She Received from Rappers

Watch Latto's Music Video for "Business & Personal (Intro)

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