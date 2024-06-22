Fans are speculating if Latto threw shade at Ice Spice with her poop emoji cake post.

Did Latto Throw Shade at Ice Spice With Her Poop Emoji Cake Post?

On Saturday (June 22), Latto jumped on her Instagram Story and shared a video of herself showing off a special cake commemorating her accomplishment of being the first female to headline Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash event in Atlanta tonight.

In the clip below, Big Latto thanked her mother and sister for the balloon-cake presentation before revealing a chocolate poop emoji cake complete with frosted-covered candy flies. An inscription on the cake reads, "Holy S**t, You're Headlining."

Before the video ended, Latto raps, "Think I'm the s**t b**ch, I know it, h*."

In her song "Sunday Service," Latto delivered lyrics that many fans believed were aimed at Ice Spice, sparking rumors of a possible rap beef between the two superstars. The full verse goes, "Think I'm the s**t, b**ch, I know it, h* (Hot)/Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though (Hey-hey)."

Read More: Fans Think Latto Is Dating 21 Savage Based on Her Sims Characters

Are Latto and Ice Spice Beefing With Each Other?

Back in February, when Ice Spice dropped her song "Think U The S**t (Fart)," fans speculated that the Bronx baddie was sending shots to Latto. This after Spice acknowledged during a Q&A session with her fans that the song was aimed at someone who had her music video playing in the background of a "weak-ass" video snippet.

"I put it out because b***hes were being funny that day. Like why am I in the background of your weak-a*s snippet?" the 24-year-old rapper told fans during her chat session.

Although Ice Spice didn't mention any names, fans surmised that she was talking about Latto. This speculation arose after the "Big Energy" artist shared a TikTok video in January, which prominently featured Ice's "Pretty Girl" music video in the background.

Latto seemingly responded to Ice on "Sunday Service." However, during an Instagram Live session, Latto said her "Sunday Service" lyrical jabs weren't aimed at anyone in particular.

"Y'all just be jumping to conclusions then be mad at me," Latto told viewers.

Check out Latto's video and a photo of the poop emoji cake below.

See Latto Shade Ice Spice With "Sunday Service" Lyrics and Poop Emoji Cake