Fans Think Latto Takes Shots at Nicki Minaj on New Song Latto Performed at Coachella

Some fans are convinced Latto took shots at Nicki Minaj during Latto's set at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Latto performed during day three of the annual festival, on Sunday (April 16). To round out her set, she debuted a new track, which fans think contains lines going at Nicki, whom Latto had a Twitter quarrel with last year. On the lines in question, Latto raps, "B*tches acting like they running sh*t, they really ran through." Another line fans are saying was aimed at Nicki goes, "She thought that I would kiss her a*s, she must ain't took her meds."

Video of the set shows Latto performing the track. In one clip, she walks the stage and yells "What's the substance, b*tch?" while putting her finger to her nose, a possible reference to Nicki Minaj's accused drug use.

Latto also offered an apparent parting shot while leaving the stage.

"Let a b*tch know, we tired of the subtweets this year. Let me know," the "Big Energy" rapper told the crowd. Fans have been weighing in on both sides.

"I like latto standing up for herself most these female rappers scared of nicki Minaj," one person tweeted.

"Latto trying to shade Nicki Minaj during Coachella gotta be a weak activity out here the struggle is real and I hope the Barbz would end her career!!!!" another person posted.

"Latto stepping to nicki Minaj I’m bout to enjoy this," another Twitter post reads.

Beef erupted between Nicki Minaj and Latto on Twitter last October after Nicki brought up Latto's Grammy nomination for "Big Energy" after Nicki's song "Super Freaky Girl" was removed from rap categories. In February, Latto called her beef with Nicki disappointing during an interview with Billboard. In March, Nicki appeared to diss Latto on her new street single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze."

See Video of Latto Appearing to Diss Nicki Minaj During Coachella and Reactions Below