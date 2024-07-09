Safaree Says Nicki Minaj Dating Meek Mill After Him Was Hard to Deal With

Safaree says Nicki Minaj dating Meek Mill after him was a dark time in his life.

Safaree Recalls Dealing With Nicki Minaj Breakup

On Tuesday (July 9), the We in Miami Podcast shared a sneak peek of their upcoming interview with Safaree Samuels. During the clip, which can be seen below, Nicki's ex opens up about what it was like breaking up with Nicki following their lengthy relationship in 2014.

"I'm not even gonna sugarcoat sh*t. I was with Nicki, we broke up. Her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, 'OK they not together no more. F**k him, let it be nothing," Safaree said in the video below. "Let him disintegrate, let him disappear, whatever. But nine, 10 years later—10, 15 TV shows later. Lot of music out later. Doors up later—I'm still here. Some people don't like that. They're like, 'Damn, why are ni**as still paying attention to this ni**a?"

He went on to say, the years after the breakup were dark and hard to handle. "When me and Nicki first broke up and she got with Meek and they were like the biggest in the world and we was all beefing and sh*t. You gotta think about I had two of the biggest people in the world against me," he continued. "That meant everybody would be against me. So nobody wanted to be next to me. Nobody wanted to work with me or none of that sh*t. So it just made everything hard and that sh*t that was a dark time for me."

Safaree and Meek Mill Beef

Safaree and Nicki Minaj dated from 2000 to 2014, after which she began a relationship with Meek Mill. Their relationship ended in 2017. However, before and following the breakup there was tension between Safaree and Meek.

That March, Safaree claimed Nicki and Meek began dating before the breakup. A few months later, Safaree alleged he was roughed up by members of the Dreamchasers outside a DJ Khaled-hosted party in West Hollywood, Calif. Footage of the incident later surfaced that showed Safaree getting attacked while Meek exited a nearby vehicle. In 2018, Safaree insisted the beef was over.

Check out Safaree opening out about his breakup with Nicki Minaj and her rebounding with Meek Mill below.

Watch a Clip From Safaree's Interview on the We in Miami Podcast