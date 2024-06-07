Meek Mill Gets Roasted for Strange Comment About Staring at The Notorious B.I.G.’s Dead Body

Meek Mill is getting roasted online for a strange comment about staring at The Notorious B.I.G.'s dead body.

Meek Mill Clowned for Biggie Comment

Meek has been known to say some head-scratching things online. On Wednesday night (June 5), the Philadelphia rapper put up a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that left many fans rubbing their chins.

"Today I seen biggie in a casket I stared at that pic for 30mins a [sic] straight," Meek posted.

The odd post drew hundreds of confused and hilarious responses.

"Wtf do meek mill be talking about forreal?" one person questioned. "He stared at a picture of biggie in a casket for 30 mins straight?! Like who be asking this stuff."

"@MeekMill probaly was in one of them diddy secret rooms. He talking bout he seen a pic of biggie in a casket," another post reads.

Meek Mill's Twitter Fingers

Meek Mill's Twitter fingers and social media posts have made him the subject of several headlines this year. He's spent much of the first half of 2024 bucking back at a rumor that he was in a sexual relationship with Diddy, as alluded to in a February lawsuit filed against the disgraced media mogul.

Last month, Meek was trolled for wearing a sheer shirt and leather pants. In the last two months alone, he's traded shots with 50 Cent, DJ Akademiks and Wale.

Check out Meek Mill's post about The Notorious B.I.G. and responses below.

See Meek Mill's Strange Biggie Tweet

See Reactions to Meek Mill's Morbid Biggie Tweet