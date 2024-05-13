Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks a ‘Rapist Type Couch Potato’ as Their Beef Reheats

Meek Mill has been choosing violence all day and now he's reignited his beef with DJ Akademiks.

Meek Mill Blasts Akademiks

On Monday (May 13), Meek posted a series of tweets on X formerly known as Twitter, addressing a number of topics including DJ Akademiks, with whom he's had a long-standing beef.

"They all post bad about me because I don't pay non of them that's why they have Akademiks a rapist type couch potatoe [sic] controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track," Meek typed in a since-deleted post, referencing Ak premeiring a number of high-profile diss tracks in the last few weeks. "I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture!"

Though Meek Mill recently blocked Ak on X, the popular streamer caught wind of the post and responded in kind.

"Can someone tell washed up a*s Meek Mill to hang it up," Ak posted. "You making the same mistake u did in 2015 bozo...stop tweeting. go make a track dummy. Mans mad his career got killed by a singing n***a... a blogging n***a and cuz of a lawsuit. U blocked me weirdo stop talking bout me."

Meek Mill Works His Twitter Fingers

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have traded shots for years but things came to a head back in February when Ak called Meek out for not addressing an allegation made in a lawsuit that alluded to Meek and Diddy being lovers. Meek blasted Ak for playing with his name, and the two traded vitriolic barbs on X. Ak finally claimed victory when Meek blocked him.

Ak isn't the only person who caught the wrath of Twitter fingers on Monday. Meek also exchanged words with 50 Cent after Fif trolled King Combs for dissing the Queens rapper on a new song. Meek also called out Soulja Boy for antagonizing Metro Boomin due to a 12-year-old tweet, which got a viral response from the "Crank Dat" rapper.

Check out Meek Mill's brief back-and-forth with Ak on X below.

See Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots

