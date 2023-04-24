Latto Clarifies She Has No Beef With Coi Leray, Coi Responds

Latto and Coi Leray have deaded their short-lived beef after Latto provided clarity during her set on weekend two of Coachella.

Latto hit the stage at Coachella for the second weekend in a row on Sunday (April 23). She again closed out by performing her new single "Put It on Da Floor." As soon as the song ended, the Atlanta rapper addressed being called out the previous weekend by Coi due to body-shaming accusations.

"Aye, Coi. By the way, I love your body, baby," Latto told the crowd.

Coi responded to the kind words on Twitter.

"It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me," Coi wrote as reasoning for her initial reaction. "Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment."

Things initially popped off last weekend when Latto debuted the new song at Coachella, which many people believe is a Nicki Minaj diss. The song also contains a line the drew the ire of Coi Leray. "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray," Latto raps. Coi called Latto out for the line.

"Latto bye," Coi tweeted. "Here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this s**t is never ending."

"These b***hes wanna be like the n***as so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD," she continued. "Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd."

Coi conclued, "If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. S**t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b****es in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bulls**t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline."

On April 22, Coi Leray admitted she may have overreacted to the name-drop.

See Video of Latto Clarifying She Has No Beef With Coi Leray and Coi's Response Below