Coi Leray Calls Out Latto for Comparing Coi to a Blunt on New Song

Coi Leray is calling out Latto for mentioning her on the Atlanta rapper's new single.

On Friday (April 21), Latto released her new track "Put It on Da Floor," the song some fans are calling a Nicki Minaj diss she previewed during her recent set at Coachella. On the track, Latto raps the line, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/Bitches like to run their mouths but I'm the type to run the fade."

Coi Leray didn't particularly like being referenced in that manner and fired back on Twitter.

"Let’s fight," the former XXL Freshman tweeted. "Latto bye. Here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this s**t is never ending."

"These b***hes wanna be like the n***as so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD," she continued. "Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd."

Coi conclued, "If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. S**t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b****es in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bulls**t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline."

This isn't the first time recently that Coi has responded to body shamers. Earlier this month, she fired back at people telling her to eat more, saying she was proud to be skinny.

See Coi Leray Respond to Being Name-Droped on Latto's New Single Below