Benzino Responds to Coi Leray After She Defended Eminem

Benzino has responded to his daughter Coi Leray after she defended Eminem in a tweet offering her love and support for the Detroit rhymer.

On Saturday (May 7), Benzino hopped on Twitter to address the 2021 XXL Freshman who defended Slim Shady after her father called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for making the Detroit rapper a 2022 inductee.

“As far as the lil [parrot] who keeps talking about love and forgiveness. Well there’s this word called ‘loyalty’ and a commandment that says ‘Honor thy Mother and Father,’” he tweeted. “As far as burning bridges, there no bridge bigger than the one you burnt with your own blood.”

"One day you will realize that the people in these blogs comment section do not really care about you like I do & your label execs will have you sell your soul to make millions," he continued. "I LOVE & ADORE my only daughter but I will just have to do it from a distance." The veteran Boston rhymer also added a heart, pensive face and disappointed emojis to reveal his emotions about his estranged relationship with his daughter.

Benzino then aimed his anger at his distractors. He wrote a tweet addressing all haters, trolls and naysayers who objected to him berating his daughter on social media.

"For all you [fatherless] half retarded commenters out there, there’s a saying caked 'little birdie' not 'bird.' I know half of y’all’s dads bounced for whatever reason but I was actually in my daughter life all the way," he wrote, adding, "Go find out where your dad is and hug him & get off my [eggplant and laughing face emoji]."

’Zino’s tweets come after Coi showed her love and support for Eminem after her father slammed the Rock Hall for making Shady an inductee in the 2022 class.

"I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness," the Trendsetter artist tweeted. "I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great) Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it."

In Benzino’s Twitter rant, he questioned the Rock Hall for inducting Em before such legendary MCs like Nas, Eric B and Rakim, Lauryn Hill and others.

"Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s, they have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank," he wrote. "So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH."

Although Coi Leray acknowledges that her relationship with her father is not solid, she does hope he gets some healing offline and stays away from social media.