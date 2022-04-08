Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg and EST Gee, Coi Leray and More – New Projects This Week

As the month of April is now all the way in full effect, the spring season continues to heat up the rap game with new music. This week, one of the biggest names in the Brooklyn drill scene releases his highly-anticipated debut, two of CMG's hottest spitters drop a joint mixtape, a rising female artist puts out her first album and more .

After taking the reigns as the leader of the pack in the New York drill scene in the wake of Pop Smoke's untimely passing, the self-proclaimed new King of New York has finally dropped his highly-anticipated debut studio album B.I.B.L.E. With the widely-acclaimed New York City anthem "City of Gods" featuring solid performances from Kanye West and Alicia Keys serving as the lead single, the release of B.I.B.L.E. marks a pivotal moment for drill music, shining a much more mainstream light on the already-popular hip-hop sub-genre. Other features on Fivi's debut include Quavo, A$AP Rocky, KayCyy, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu and Blueface.

42 Dugg and EST Gee officially announced their new project earlier this week, and now the labelmates have unleashed the joint mixtape, Last Ones Left. With both the Detroit and Louisville, Ky. rappers being signed to CMG, the fact that these two have come together to put out new music is definitely a good look for them, the aforementioned Yo Gotti-run label and fans alike. The Last Ones Left collab includes three previously released singles "Free the Shiners," "Everybody Shooters Too" and "Thump Shit." Prior to the release of the joint effort, 42 Dugg dropped his Free Dem Boyz mixtape in May of 2021, while EST Gee is coming off of the 2021 releases of both Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 1 and Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 2.

Coi Leray hits us with her debut studio album Trendsetter after spending much of the past few months in the spotlight. The 2021 XXL Freshman's first full-length offering boasts a tracklist featuring many of the game's most popular artists and previously released singles such as "Blick Blick" featuring Nicki Minaj, "No More Parties" featuring Lil Durk, and "Big Purr" featuring Pooh Shiesty. Trendsetter sees Coi working with plenty of other notable rappers with appearances from Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A., G Herbo, Polo G, Lil Tecca and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other drops from Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Gunplay, B-Lovee and more.