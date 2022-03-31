April 2022 New Music Releases

2022 is breezing by and the new music doesn't stop. As we move into April, we get more new chune for your head top via hip-hop acts from all over the spectrum.

After releasing his self-titled album less than a year ago, Vince Staples is forging forward with album No. 5, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Vince announced the project, which drops April 8, last month and released the singles "Magic" with Mustard and "Rose Street." The 16-song LP marks the beginning of an era of Vince stretching his boundaries. Vince recently commented on the album on Instagram posting, "I am often told the lie that life is what you make it. For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I've realized that it reached beyond location. I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of that growth."

One of Brooklyn drill's biggest stars, Fivio Foreign, is ready to release his official debut album, B.I.B.L.E. Pushed back from a late March release, the new album will now come out on April 8. "It’s a Blessing to announce my 1st Album on my birthday," the 2020 XXL Freshman recently posted on Instagram along with the album's cover art. "The love y’all show me mean so much to me. LMK who y’all think is on this album. 🔥 April 8 we gon shake up the game a little bit 👿." B.I.B.L.E. features the singles "City of Gods" with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, and "Magic City" with Quavo of the Migos.

Coi Leray's time is now. After putting out two mixtapes and an EP, the 2021 XXL Freshman is dropping her debut album, Trendsetter, on April 8 as well. The release of the album is a triumphant moment for Coi. "I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth," she recently boasted on Instagram. "This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it 🙏👑 it’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon." Trendsetter is guest heavy and will have Lil Durk, Yung Bleu, Chief Keef, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, Young M.A, Pooh Shiesty, H.E.R., Lil Tecca and more lending guest vocals. The LP is spearheaded by the single "Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj.

B-Lovee is hoping to push his name further into the conversation of the hottest rappers in the Bronx drill movement. The "Hit Different" rapper will be releasing his latest project, Courtlandtbaby Pt. 2 in April. B-Lovee is striking while the iron is hot after putting out his 2021 My Everything project, which features guest appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kay Flock and Gyptian. CP2 is the sequel to B's debut 2020 EP of the same name.

See more new projects from Leikeli47, Paul Wall and Termanology and more.