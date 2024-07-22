EST Gee’s Manager Shot and Killed in Car Following Rapper’s Hometown Louisville Performance – Report

EST Gee's manager was reportedly shot and killed in his car following the rapper's hometown show.

EST Gee's Manager Gunned Down in Louisville

On Monday (July 22), local Louisville news station WLKY reported that 31-year-old Devontae Beach had been found shot multiple times inside a car in downtown Louisville early on Sunday morning (July 21). Other outlets including TMZ reported that Beach was EST Gee's current manager, and went by EST Beach. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West Main Street, with EMS pronouncing Beach dead at the scene. There are no suspects at this time.

EST Gee was in town for a special homecoming Summer Jam event at the KFC Yum! Center. The event also included performances from Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Icewear Veezo and more. Police were weary of potential violence ahead of the show, and had additional units in the area as a result.

XXL has reached out to EST Gee's team for further comment.

Police Add Extra Security After Massive EST Gang Bust

The LMPD's security was a result of a massive drug trafficking bust that went down in 2021 involving ten members of the EST gang.

The members were charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. Several members also faced additional firearms and drug charges. Some of the drugs were allegedly heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a kilogram of cocaine. Guns, a stolen car and $160,000 in cash were also discovered via a search warrant.

"We are aware of this event and the potential public safety risk involved," LMPD said in a statement before the Summer Jam show. "LMPD will be providing extra security measures to assist in maintaining the safest possible environment within our ability. The goal of any police department is to protect the public. We have no tolerance for violence. As such, LMPD will immediately address any criminal activity of which it is made aware, and arrests will be made as needed."

EST Gee has not publicly commented on the reported death of his manager.

