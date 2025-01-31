The Weeknd, EST Gee, MIKE and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music Friday is here again. This week, one of music's biggest stars returns with a new album, a rapper from Lousiville releases his sophomore LP, a prolific East Coast MC puts out his first offering of 2025 and more.

The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow Arrives

The Weeknd releases his highly anticipated new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Closing out an album trilogy that includes After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2023), the Candian crooner's latest LP features 22 songs, including the singles "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti, "São Paulo" featuring Anitta and "Open Hearts." Abel has announced he will be going on tour in promotion of the album and will also be releasing a movie of the same name that will come out on May16.

EST Gee Drops I Ain't Feeling You Album

EST Gee has a lot to get off his chest. The Kentucky rhymer let his feelings be known on the sophomore album I Ain't Feeling You. Young Shiner offers up 12 songs on the new release, which features guest spots from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez. I Ain't Feeling You is the follow-up to 2023's El Toro 2.

MIKE Shares Showbiz! Album

After a light year of music releases for his standards, MIKE starts out early with a new project for fans in January. Titled Showbiz!, the latest album in MIKE's extensive body of work has 24 songs in total. 454 and Duendita are the only features listed on the lengthy tracklist. Next month, MIKE will be embarking on the #aotc Tour, which will feature 71 shows in North America and Europe.

Check out all the new releases this week from BabyTron, Yungeen Ace and more below.