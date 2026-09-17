The Weeknd No Longer Has Plans to Retire From Music

The Weeknd has confirmed he won't be retiring any time soon, walking back previous plans to change his name and move into other endeavors beyond music.

In a new interview with GQ Hong Kong published on Thursday (Sept. 17), Abel was asked about his past comments about retiring, including an interview with Variety in 2025.

"At one point I thought, 'What if I just stopped?'" he confirmed. "But then I realized what a waste all of that inspiration would be. I can't let that happen. I had a glimpse of what retirement looks like, and it isn't for me. It's a real privilege to do what I do."

He continued: "There's nothing else like this job. The gratitude I've felt over the last year has been overwhelming. I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. The Weeknd isn't going anywhere."

Elsewhere in the conversation, he did say he'd be taking a hiatus, but made sure to clarify it is strictly just a break.

"Disappearing simply means finally taking some time to focus all my energy on one project instead of juggling multiple things," he explained. "This past five years for me has been creating four concept albums, countless music videos, a TV show, a feature film, and I'm still out here on a massive world tour spanning years. I think disappearing for a little while is well earned.

"I'm not stepping away from anything," he added. "I'm just hibernating. I'm not going anywhere. My fans know I've shed my skin multiple times throughout my career. I was telling one story from 2020 until now, and that story has reached its conclusion. But that’s only the 2020 story."

Fans can expect something great when The Weeknd is ready, though, as he promised, "I haven't felt this inspired since the beginning of my career. I'm going to put incredible care into whatever I create next."

The singer is heading to Tokyo this weekend for the final leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Asia. Read the full interview here.

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