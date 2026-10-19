Eminem Reflects on His Friendship With Kid Rock While Lil Wayne Raps About God in Their Respective Verses on Rock’s New Album Halfway 2 Jesus

Both Eminem and Lil Wayne make appearances on Kid Rock's new Christian album, Halfway 2 Jesus.

Arriving last Friday (Oct. 16), Wayne replaces Em's initially-announced feature on a track called "7 Sins." And now Eminem lives on a different song called "Heal My Faith," where he raps about his friendship with his fellow Detroit native.

"The Viper Room release party for my CD/The Slim Shady EP, Kid came to see me," he rapped. "I was nobody, he came to my show to see me/Was dope 'cause it seemed like a sign from Jehovah to me."

He went on to share other times they connected in their early days, adding background to the somewhat surprising collab. Em appeared to anticipate the backlash, using the verse to address those questioning why, after campaigning for Kamala Harris in 2024, he would still affiliate with the MAGA-supporting Kid Rock.

"And I never forgot that, so when you see/Someone like me having Rock's back, 'cause both of us be/Off our rockers, how far back we go 'cause if we/Were tippin' over, R.I.P. to Joe to the C.​

From shock rap to the rock rap, my homie and me/He is my brother, not my political enemy/B.O. to the B., we wrote this for those who believe/In G.O. to the D, however you voted or lean."

Wayne's verse on "7 Sins" focuses more on God than any political affiliation, which would track since he was pardoned by Trump in 2021.

"Still be scared to go to church and meet God in person/That Sunday service, only God can judge me," Weezy raps. "I don't rush that verdict, I lift that burden. Every gift has curses, every skin have purpose."

Listen to both songs on Kid Rock's Halfway 2 Jesus album below.

Listen to Eminem and Lil Wayne on Kid Rock's New Album

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