Kid Rock Explains How His Political Beliefs Didn’t Interfere With Having Eminem Collaborate on New Christian Album

Kid Rock is opening up about his somewhat surprising new collaboration with Eminem, explaining how the longtime friends have managed to maintain their relationship despite their opposing political beliefs.

During an appearance on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump on Saturday (Oct. 10), Rock shed light on how "7 Sins" came together. The song will live on the Detroit rocker's new Christian album Halfway 2 Jesus, due out on Oct. 17.

"We said years ago, 'Man, let's not let politics divide us.' And we never did," Kid Rock said. "And so when I asked him to be part of this and the stuff that he's writing–he totally got it. He knew how important it was that two little foul-mouthed white rappers from Detroit maybe could set a good example for the rest of this country like, 'Hey, it's okay to differ politically and still be friends.'"

Rock, who supports MAGA while Em campaigned for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, went on to praise America and praise his longtime friend.

"I keep saying it, but thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great," he added. "I'm so thankful he's on the record. He's been a tremendous friend for almost 40 years. I keep telling people what a great father he is. He's just a class act all the way around."

The collab isn't sitting well with many Eminem fans, who have been expressing their disapproval in his comments on social media. Many have pointed to his 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, where he criticized supporters of Trump, delivering a pointed message that included the lyrics, "drawing in the sand a line" and "you're either for or against."

The rapper has yet to respond to the criticism.

You can watch Kid Rock's full interview below. He discusses the Eminem collab around the 8-minute mark.

Watch Kid Rock Discuss His New Eminem Collaboration

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