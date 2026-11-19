A New Jersey woman accused of stalking Eminem allegedly believes the rap superstar is the father of her child and that the two share a family together, according to a report detailing concerns about her mental health.

The Detroit News reports 46-year-old Nicole Savage was sent for an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry following a court date on Thursday (Nov. 19), despite objections from her attorney. She faces aggravated stalking, stalking and misdemeanor trespassing charges stemming from an Oct. 27 arrest at the rapper's Clinton Township, Mich. home.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox, Savage made several bizarre claims while at the rapper's property, including that Russian President Vladimir Putin was her father, that she was a Russian operative named Natalia Putin and that Eminem was the father of her child.

Savage's parents also sent a letter to the court describing what they called her "seriously deteriorating mental state." They alleged she believes she has a family and romantic relationship with Eminem, and has become increasingly paranoid, aggressive and prone to poor judgment. They also claimed she had made death threats against family members and her ex-husband.

During Thursday's hearing, Savage's attorney, Thomas Quartz, opposed the evaluation, citing lengthy wait times at the forensic facility. However, Judge Sebastian Lucido approved the request, noting Savage had introduced herself in court the previous day as "George Soros."

Savage is expected back in court in January, depending on whether her evaluation has been completed.

This is far from the first time Eminem has had run-ins with crazed fans. Just last year, 32-year-old Matthew David Hughes was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison on a charge of first-degree home invasion after being caught breaking in to the rapper's multiple homes various times over six years. He also received an additional sentence of three to seven years and six months for aggravated stalking. Both stints are being served consecutively.

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