Eminem’s Former Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Rapper’s Songs for $50,000

Eminem's former employee pleads guilty to a federal charge for stealing the rapper's songs for $50,000.

On Thursday (Oct. 22), the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern District of Michigan announced that Joseph Strange, a former worker for Eminem, pleaded guilty to criminal infringement of copyright in federal court after reproducing and selling unreleased music created by the Detroit rapper. Prosecutors say Strange allegedly stole unreleased tracks from Em, born Marshall Mathers, and sold them online.

"Joseph Strange abused a position of trust to unlawfully copy and sell unreleased music belonging to Eminem, profiting from works that were not yet authorized for public distribution," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a statement. "His conduct undermined both legal and artistic rights. The Criminal Division remains committed to protecting intellectual property, holding accountable those who seek to profit from theft of creative content, and working with our law enforcement partners to deter and disrupt these crimes."

Prosecutors say Joseph Strange worked as a sound engineer for Eminem from 2007 to 2021 and had access to the rapper's music files. They alleged that Strange had sold at least 10 unreleased tracks sometime between July and August of 2024 for a total of $50,000. An Eminem associate then contacted the FBI after discovering the music had leaked, sparking an ongoing investigation.

On Jan. 28, 2025, FBI agents raided Strange's home and discovered numerous original handwritten lyrics and recorded material by Em inside a safe. Authorities also seized hard drives containing audio tracks some belonging to the Detroit rhymer and some by his collaborators.

According to prosecutors, the infringement amount of the stolen files is estimated to be at least $750,000. Strange is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2027, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's rep for comment.

Check out the prosecutor's criminal complaint against Em's former employee Joseph Strange below.

See Criminal Complaint Against Eminem's Former Employee For Allegedly Stealing Em's Music

Complaint against Joseph Strange for allegedly stealing unreleased Eminem music

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