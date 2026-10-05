Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP Promo Tape and Rare Early Records Up for Auction

A collection of rare records and tapes from early in Eminem's career are up for auction.

Now through Thursday (Oct. 8), fans can bid on several pieces of Eminem memorabilia through Wax Poetics. One major highlight is a sealed promotional preview of The Slim Shady LP presented by Stretch Armstrong from 1998. The cassette was distributed ahead of the Detroit native's Interscope debut and features excerpts from the album, including the skits.

Another highlight is an original 1996 pressing of Em's debut album Infinite, which he gave to Detroit's DJ Babe when it was released. The album was independently released through F.B.T. Productions and initially sold out of the trunk of Eminem's car and at a handful of Detroit record shops. The auction copy has the original F.B.T. Productions catalog number and the $15.95 retail price. The album celebrates its 30th anniversary in November.

The auction also includes a sealed 1995 Soul Intent cassette featuring "F#@!in' Backstabber" and "Biterphobia." Released though Detroit's Mashin' Duck Records, the tape was recorded when Eminem was still performing as M&M and features the late Proof of D12.

There are also nine volumes of DJ Babe's The 7 Mile Album mixtapes, featuring early material from Eminem alongside 50 Cent, Royce da 5'9", Proof, Obie Trice and other Detroit artists.

Bidding for the Slim Shady LP Snippet Tape is up to $700 as of this writing, while bidding for the Infinite vinyl is already at $2,000. All the items are available for bidding now here.

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