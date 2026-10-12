Bhad Bhabie Drops New Song ‘What U Like,’ Reveals She’s Pursuing Nursing License

Bhad Bhabie is back with new music, dropping off her first single in a year with "What U Like."

Before the song's release last Friday (Oct. 9), the Florida native previewed it with a video on Instagram showing off different looks. The Thom Bridges-produced track centers around a woman who can embody different personalities and looks depending on what their partner wants. She also gets in a jab at the government and highlights her lucrative OnlyFans page in the process as well.

"F**k you like the government/B**ch you can keep the benefits/Little bit Michelle cause my name move like the president," she raps. "Feeling like Mystique from X-Men/I could be like any b**ch/Selling lots of pictures to involuntary celibates."

In just six hours on her 18th birthday, Bhabie made $1,030,703.43 on OnlyFans. From April 2021 to April 2022, she claimed to have made $50 million. And as of last year, she said the net profit from the platform totaled $75 million.

But she's not just sitting back and collecting money with a song or two here and there. In a post to X over the weekend, the 23-year-old revealed she has been working on getting her nursing license.

"They said I'm rich and bored," she wrote with photos of herself. "I been working on getting my nursing license. I love the med field."

When a follower replied and wrote, "People have no idea what goes on behind the scenes of life," Bhabie added, "Rite."

Check out Bhad Bhabie's "What U Like" along with her preview video and her announcement about pursuing nursing below.

Listen to Bhad Bhabie's New Song "What U Like"

Watch Bhad Bhabie Model Different Looks to Promote Her New Song

See Bhad Bhabie Reveal She's Pursuing Nursing

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