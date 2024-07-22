Yungeen Ace claims he and Foolio were cool prior to Foolio's death, despite their torrid past.

Yungeen Ace Talks About Foolio's Passing

On Sunday (July 21), Ace hopped on Instagram Live and started answering questions from fans when one viewer asked him what he thought about Foolio's death.

"That sh*t sad, twin. I ain't gon' lie," Ace replied. "Y'all boys in the streets, y'all need to leave the streets alone. All condolences and sh*t like that."

He continued, "It's so funny because me and bruh, we cool. Me and him, we cool and sh*t. So funny, I was just talking to him, I said, 'Bruh, you gotta stay out the way. You know a ni**a love you out here, real sh*t. You know I f**k with you, real sh*t.' Stay out the way. So, I'm saying to all the kids, stay out the streets."

The sincerity of Ace's claims is unclear. Foolio and Yungeen Ace have been in a bitter feud for the last several years that has included both rappers losing friends and family members. In 2021, they put the beef on wax when Ace released the viral diss song "Who I Smoke" featuring Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa and FastMoney Goon. Foolio responded with the equally disrespectful "When I See You."

Ace has released two songs since Foolio's death, "Do It" and "Game Over," that fans believe reference Foolio's murder.

Police Investigate Foolio's Death

Foolio was shot and killed in a Holiday Inn parking lot in Tampa, Fla. on June 23. He was at the hotel celebrating his 26th birthday after being kicked out of an Airbnb where the party was initially slated to take place. Both the Tampa and Jacksonville police departments are investigating Foolio's death.

"We are working day in and day out on this case," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told the press in June. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case."

Jacksonville Police Sheriff T.K. Waters has also released a statement about the killing.

"We're not gonna tolerate any retribution [or] any revenge," Wates told reporters in part. "We’re going to keep them off balance. So you can’t come in here and start shooting up neighborhoods, cities and cars and doing whatever you want to do."

See Yungeen Ace speaking on Foolio's death below.

Watch Yungeen Ace Speak on His Relationship With Foolio