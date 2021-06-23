Coi Leray Is Too Blessed to Be Stressed in Her ABCs

If there's one thing Coi Leray is going to do it's celebrate her wins. The 2021 XXL Freshman, who reps both North Jersey and Boston, has been mastering her melody-driven, kinetic rhymes over the last four years, which have been put on full display for the masses as a result of her dazzling personality. Her consistency has paid off with a Republic Records deal and a banner year. Peruse her Instagram, where you'll see her signature twerking and flexing fire ’fits, scroll through her Twitter to witness her unfiltered thoughts and watch her music videos to catch her in action. She's become the life of the party in 2021, all while her platinum-selling, smash hit "No More Parties" boasts quite the opposite. Coi brings all that good energy to life in her version of XXL's ABCs.

The 24-year-old artist goes with a fruit she likes to pair with caramel to kick things off for the letter A: an apple. For B, Coi acknowledges that the opposite sex is wild out here. "These boys is crazy," she says. Fittingly, C is for Coi. Yes, it's her real name. "Coi is for Coi, the one and only," she expresses. "Coi is my first name. Leray is my middle name. And actually, Koi is spelled K-O-I like the fish, like the koi fish, but I'm C-O-I, period."

Bouncing around, laughing and twerking happen in Coi's ABCs, too. "Hater," she says with a smile and giggle when it comes to H. "I have many of them." Watch her address some of that hating peanut gallery in Mean Comments, which also leans in to her choice for N. "I don't like negative energy," Coi affirms. Positivity only. And "ratchet" is her pick for the letter R, which prompts a twerk session.

At Coi Leray's current height of fame, S stands for stress. "I don't have time to be stressed out at all...," she maintains. Coi's too blessed to be stressed. With "No More Parties," both the original and remix featuring Lil Durk, at over 45 million streams on Spotify and the video at 52 million YouTube views, success is evident. And she's no one-hit wonder. "Big Purr (Prrdd)" with Pooh Shiesty is proof of that. Her upcoming debut album, COI, will feature more of the rapping, singing and hit-making she's become known for so far.

As she nears the end of her ABCs, Coi gives a nod to XXL for the letter X. "You guys chose the right choice, very smart," she remarks of her 2021 XXL Freshman status.

Watch Coi Leray have a few laughs, reveal one of her favorite foods, share her memories of Washington Heights and more in XXL's ABCs below.