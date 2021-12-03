Tierra Whack, EST Gee, Styles P and Havoc and More – New Projects This Week

Leave it up to some of your favorite rappers to deliver more new music as we cap off the work week. There's an EP from a Philadelphia rhymer, a rising MC from Louisville, Ky. with a follow-up to a solid introduction, a joint project from two hip-hop veterans from the New York, and much more.

Tierra Whack may have offered a few singles here and there over the last few years, but she's back with a new EP. Rap? comes three years after the Philly artist's lauded 15-minute-long project Whack World, which was comprised of one-minute vignettes, including the track "Hungry Hippo." Prior to Rap? hitting streaming platforms on Thursday (Dec. 2), the former 2019 XXL Freshman delivered the single "Walk the Beat."

EST Gee releases Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2, the sequel to his July effort, Bigger Than Life or Death. First announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30), the CMG Records signee revealed that this time there's no features, just solo street bars from EST Gee himself. The project contains eight songs, including the lead single, track No. 1 on the offering, "Lamborghini Geeski." Prior to his two projects arriving this year, EST Gee released Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don't Feel Nun in 2020.

If you're looking for straight bars over dope production, Styles P and Havoc have you covered this week. The Lox and Mobb Deep members, respectively, collab on the new project Wreckage Manner. The joint offering from the two New York veterans includes the lead single "Nightmares 2 Dreams," which was released last month. There are 10 tracks to bump through the weekend.

Listen to other new music from Polo G, rising Jacksonville Fla. rapper Nardo Wick, 2021 XXL Freshman Toosii, Dusty Locane and more below.