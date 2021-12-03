Tierra Whack, EST Gee, Styles P and Havoc and More – New Projects This Week

Leave it up to some of your favorite rappers to deliver more new music as we cap off the work week. There's an EP from a Philadelphia rhymer, a rising MC from Louisville, Ky. with a follow-up to a solid introduction, a joint project from two hip-hop veterans from the New York, and much more.

Tierra Whack may have offered a few singles here and there over the last few years, but she's back with a new EP. Rap? comes three years after the Philly artist's lauded 15-minute-long project Whack World, which was comprised of one-minute vignettes, including the track "Hungry Hippo." Prior to Rap? hitting streaming platforms on Thursday (Dec. 2), the former 2019 XXL Freshman delivered the single "Walk the Beat."

EST Gee releases Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2, the sequel to his July effort, Bigger Than Life or Death. First announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30), the CMG Records signee revealed that this time there's no features, just solo street bars from EST Gee himself. The project contains eight songs, including the lead single, track No. 1 on the offering, "Lamborghini Geeski." Prior to his two projects arriving this year, EST Gee released Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don't Feel Nun in 2020.

If you're looking for straight bars over dope production, Styles P and Havoc have you covered this week. The Lox and Mobb Deep members, respectively, collab on the new project Wreckage Manner. The joint offering from the two New York veterans includes the lead single "Nightmares 2 Dreams," which was released last month. There are 10 tracks to bump through the weekend.

Listen to other new music from Polo G, rising Jacksonville Fla. rapper Nardo Wick, 2021 XXL Freshman Toosii, Dusty Locane and more below.

  • Rap?

    Tierra Whack
    Interscope Records

  • Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2

    EST Gee
    CMG / Interscope Records

  • Wreckage Manner

    Styles P and Havoc
    The Phanton Entertainment, Inc. / KeJuan Muchita, Inc. / MNRK Records LP

  • Pretty Girls Love Toosii

    Toosii
    UMG Recordings / South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

  • Who Is Nardo Wick?

    Nardo Wick
    Flawless Ent.

  • Untamed

    Dusty Locane
    95MM / EMPIRE

  • Hall of Fame 2.0

    Polo G
    Columbia Records

  • Fortunate

    Cozz
    Dreamville / Interscope Records

  • Back to BR

    Boosie BadAzz
    Bad Azz Music Syndicate

  • Dr Trap

    Joey Trap
    Young Rich Squad LLC

  • Space Bar

    Your Old Droog
    Mongoloid Banks

  • Gotti

    Berner
    Bern One Entertainment

  • Wake Up Lucki

    Lucki and F1lthy
    Lucki / EMPIRE

  • High Fashion

    Lil Peep and Harry Fraud
    Lil Peep / AUTNMY

  • No Church in a While

    Lecrae and 1K Phew
    Reach Records

  • I'm the One

    LPB Poody
    Interscope Records

  • Balens Cho (Hot Candles)

    Mach-Hommy
    Mach-Hommy Inc.

