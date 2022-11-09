Nicki Minaj Responds to Rumor Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob

Nicki Minaj's son's name is still a mystery to the public and that has only added to the speculation of what the child's name might be. The Queen rhymer recently responded to a rumor that her kid's name is Jacob.

On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip on the video-hosting service where she posited the name of Nicki Minaj's 2-year-old boy. The video is scored with Nicki's hit single "Super Freaky Girl" and has a backdrop of a photo of Nicki and Papa Bear—the nickname Nicki has given the toddler. Overlayed on top of the video are the words "Jacob 'Papa Bear' Petty."

Nicki Minaj apparently caught wind of the post and responded in the comments on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

"That’s definitely not his name but at least you got some views & likes, right?" Nicki typed.

@whomamagonecheckme2 clapped back at Nicki's assertion that the video was a clout-chasing move.

"Hey Nicki, before I show a video as a Barb, I don't need to say your name for views," she noted in a follow-up video. "That video didn't break half-a-million. Only 44,000 likes. But I got 60 million views this month."

She then played a clip from a video where Nicki Minaj appears to call Papa Bear "Jacob."

"Nicki, it's all love, but don't say I made that up out of nowhere. Definitely didn't do it for clout," the TikTok user concluded.

Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child, with husband Kenneth Petty, on Sept. 30, 2020. It took two weeks before she revealed she had a boy, whom she affectionally nicknamed Papa Bear.

See the Video of a Fan Guessing Nicki Minaj's Son's Name and Her Response Below

Nicki Minaj leaves comment on TikTok in response to fan rumors about her son's name.