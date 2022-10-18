Nicki Minaj Defines Term ‘Karen’ After Calling Latto One

Nicki Minaj has offered up her definition of the term "Karen" after using it as a derogatory reference to Latto during a recent spat on Twitter.

On Monday (Oct. 17), Nicki Minaj hit up Instagram Live in a conversation with podcaster Nunu Nellz to address her views as they pertain to the beef with Latto that popped off on social media in the late hours of Oct. 13. During the heated back-and-forth with Latto, Nicki called the "Big Energy" rapper a "Karen" twice and is now explaining why she feels that way by implying that Latto's sweet and innocent demeanor is nothing more than a front.

"Being a 'Karen' is more about being manipulative and being passive-aggressive," said Nicki around the 9:11-mark in the video below. "This is an example. It's a great example if you think about it, and White people and White women have used it for years and that's why the term was created. If a White woman living in a White neighborhood sees a Black man, and this goes back for years and years, if that woman accuses that Black man of doing something, she knows that when that White police officer comes, he gon’ arrest that Black man because there's already a stereotype of the Black man being all of these negatives. So, she can easily pretend to be innocent and sweet in front of the cop because she knows that that cop don't like that Black man either."

Nicki Minaj continued: "So, she can come on that Black man's property, she can curse, she can antagonize people and then she can pretend that she's the sweetest person on the planet. That's what being a 'Karen' is about. And I'm not speaking about any specific person. That's what 'Karens' do. We see it on the videos all the time. So, if you knew you were lying on me, right, and then got me attacked while you played innocent, then that's what a 'Karen' means."

The aforementioned Twitter beef between Nicki Minaj and Latto began last Thursday when Latto caught a stray in the middle of a social media rant from Nicki after it was announced that the Grammy Awards committee excluded her No. 1 charting single, "Super Freaky Girl," from the rap category, deeming the song a pop record. The Queens, N.Y. MC explained that in her opinion, Latto's 2021 hit song, "Big Energy," should also be removed from Grammy consideration in the rap category if that's the way the Grammys want to play it.

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY," tweeted Nicki Minaj. "If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight."

Latto then appeared to respond to Minaj's opinion with a sense of disappointment.

"Damn, I can't win for losing," wrote Latto seemingly in response to Nicki's classification of her hit single. "All these awards/noms, I can't even celebrate."

From there, what began as a private conversation between the female rhymers spilled over into the public space when in a since-deleted tweet, Nicki posted a screenshot of her DMs with Latto, calling the 777 artist a "Karen" in the process. At that point, things became exceptionally messy, with each rapper throwing shots at the other for the next several hours.

At press time, Latto has yet to respond to Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live video addressing the situation.

See Nicki Minaj Define the Term "Karen" Following Her Beef With Latto in the Video Below