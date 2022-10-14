Nicki Minaj Rap Snacks Chips – Where to Buy

Not only is Nicki Minaj dominating the rap game, but she's also ruling the snack aisle. Recently, the Queens rhymer teamed up with Rap Snacks to launch the Bar-B-Quin' with My Honey Truffle Potato Chips and it has been selling out nonstop.

The Truffle chips are obviously inspired by both her dedicated fan base aka The Barbz and her 2015 hit, "Truffle Butter" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. According to Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay, partnering with Nicki was a no-brainer.

"Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well," he said. "It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

According to reports, on launch day (Oct. 10), Nicki's chips sold out twice.

If you're trying to cop Nicki Minaj's truffle chips, you're in luck. Big-box store Sam's Club is selling the Rap Snacks Nicki Minaj Variety Pack Chips. The pack boasts 13 bags of Nicki chips in three different flavors: Sour Cream Ranch Truffle, Salt & Vinegar Truffle and Bar-B-Quin' with My Honey Truffle. In all, you get three flavors in one box for $16.

If you want to buy Nicki Minaj's chips online, head over to samsclub.com.

Watch a YouTuber's Reaction Video to Nicki Minaj's Rap Snacks Chips Below