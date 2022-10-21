YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nicki Minaj ‘I Admit’ Lyrics

YoungBoy Never Broke Again refuses to slow down in 2022, releasing his latest project, the DJ Drama-hosted mixtape Ma' I Got a Family, on Friday (Oct. 21). On his sixth project released on streaming services this year, NBA YoungBoy tapped Nicki Minaj on the new track "I Admit."

The new track is produced by Yung Lan and features YB and Nicki making a gangsta love song over rumbling bass and a smooth acoustic melody. This is the duo's second time collaborating on wax. In 2018, YB released a song titled "Nicki Minaj." Two years later, they would actually collaborate on the Mike WiLL Made-It track "What That Speed Bout!?"

Nicki Minaj appears to be prepping album five, following the release of her Billboard-topping single "Super Freaky Girl" in August. Since then, she's released the "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)," collaborated with Bleu on the track "Love in the Way" and was on the "Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)."

YB, on the other hand, hasn't stopped putting out music all year, beginning with the mixtape Colors in January. Just two weeks ago, he released the new mixtape 3800 Degrees. He recently teased delivering 10 projects before the end of 2022.

Check out the Lyrics to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Nicki Minaj-Assisted Track "I Admit" Below

CHORUS (YoungBoy Never Broke Again):

Girl don't care 'bout who you fuck, she know I'm a gangster

I flash out bad, don't care who I hit, now, girl bring yo' ass here

You all mine, don't you let 'em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I miss you, got that, Ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

And is you finna step? Oh, only if you knew

Come make sure you spend some time at mine

Babygirl, you know I'm slime

VERSE 1 (YoungBoy Never Broke Again):

To me, that's just solid

You want my heart and you got it (Oh, na, na)

It never gon' matter will they trust me

Wish you standin' on side of me

She know I'm gang-bangin' violent

And know I got plеnty bodies

Run to the stage, YoungBoy in thе buildin'

Got the backend, tryna turn up this shit

Hit a walk straight, I ain't got no limp

Stand ten, it don't matter how hard it get

I'ma buy both, ain't no hardest pick

Tryin' hard for to slump, I'm gon' need no attempt

Steady keepin' my head, I'm on top of the rim

I been breathin' and dyin', she want me to live, yeah

She know I put this money aside and put it on (Woah-oh)

I would hate to see you run, I want you here with me now

And that was for the go

CHORUS (YoungBoy Never Broke Again):

Girl don't care 'bout who you fuck, she know I'm a gangster

I flash out bad, don't care who I hit, now, girl bring yo' ass here

You all mine, don't you let 'em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I miss you, got that, Ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

And is you finna step? Oh, only if you knew

Come make sure you spend some time at mine

Babygirl, you know I'm slime

VERSE 2 (Nicki Minaj):

I know you slime, I know you ain't lackin', you violent

Them niggas ran down on yo' homie, now, you slidin'

If I don't pick up when you call, you gon' be wildin'

But, I just pray you make it home

Ayy, yo, and we still on that get-back

Poppin' chains, don't give shit back

Backshots get that grip back

Go down with yo' lick back

Real niggas don't play with a bad bitch, ain't finna risk that

Soon as I give into him, he finna get my name on his next tat'

Go against [?] in a suicide letter

Bitch wanna kill theyself and I let her

Soon as he say it's go-time, I get her

Told that bitch, 'Bow down,' when I met her

You a amateur hoe I'm in the league

Point-guard tongue out, look at the speed

I don't lick the rim on shots I all-net her

Jump-shot wetter, NBA better

CHORUS (YoungBoy Never Broke Again):

Girl don't care 'bout who you fuck, she know I'm a gangster

I flash out bad, don't care who I hit, now, girl bring yo' ass here

You all mine, don't you let 'em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I miss you, got that, Ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

And is you finna step? Oh, only if you knew

Come make sure you spend some time at mine

Babygirl, you know I'm slime