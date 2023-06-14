Boosie BadAzz Wants to Become a Lawyer Now After Attending YNW Melly’s Murder Trial

Boosie BadAzz is ready to become a lawyer after attending two days of the YNW Melly trial.

Boosie Wants to Become Defense Attorney

On Tuesday (June 13), Boosie shared video (below) live from inside the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. courthouse where YNW Melly is being tried for the shooting deaths of his friends in 2018. According to Boosie, what he's seen so far has put the battery in his back to attend all upcoming rapper murder cases and become an attorney.

"#MELLYTRIAL IM NOT MISSING NO MORE RAP MURDER TRIALS‼️" Boosie captioned the clip of himself walking in the courthouse. "THIS S**T IS EDUCATION NO [CAP] WATCHING THE DEFENSE N PROSECUTION DROP BARS THEN LOOKING AT THE JURORS TRYIN TO READ THEM IS CRAZY‼️"

"I WANT TO STUDY LAW," Boosie added. "I WANNA TRY IT ,I THINK I CAN BE A DEFENSE ATTORNEY R AT LEAST HELP SOME ATTORNEYS OUT‼️IM MOTIVATED."

Boosie Attends YNW Melly Trial

Boosie was present and accounted for for day one of YNW Melly's double-murder trial on Monday (June 12) and on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Boosie spoke with XXL about supporting Melly during trial.

"I’m going to his trial to support him," Boosie said. "I talked to his mom the other night. I’m going to support Melly. I was on a plane with Melly one day in the airport with him. We was in the airport, and he took his credit card out. He ain’t let me buy nothing, bro. He bought all my food, my magazines. All through the airport he like, 'OG, you ain’t spending no money.' So, I’m going to support that little n***a, dawg."

Boosie Faces Backlash for Showing YNW Melly Support

Boosie is facing backlash for his Melly support from the father of YNW Juvy, one of the murder victims in the double-murder case.

"Everybody that's saying 'Free Melly,' [throws up two middle fingers]," Juvy's father begins in the video below. "That's to you and your mama and your daddy and everybody that look like you. This me, I said it. Y'all b***hes, man."

He continued: "Boosie down there supporting Melly. He flaw as f**k for that. He don't even know Melly like that. He talkin' about some, 'I want Melly free because he bought me some snacks and magazines at the airport.' What?"

YNW Melly is on trial for killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser on Oct. 26, 2018. He is facing the possibility of being sentenced to death if he is found guilty.