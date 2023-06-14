Father of Alleged Murder Victim in YNW Melly Case Expresses Outrage Toward Boosie BadAzz and Fans Saying Free Melly

The father of one of the alleged victims in the YNW Melly double-murder case is blasting Boosie Badazz and others for supporting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper.

YNW Juvy's Father Expresses Outrage Due to YNW Melly Support

On Tuesday (June 13), the father of alleged murder victim YNW Juvy (born Chris Thomas), got on social media and went off about the support for Melly, the man accused of killing his son. Juvy's dad has a particular bone to pick with Boosie, who has been at the trial and shown unwavering support for YNW Melly.

"Everybody that's saying 'Free Melly,'" Juvy's father begins while throwing up two middle fingers in the video below. "That's to you and your mama and your daddy and everybody that look like you. This me, I said it. Y'all b***hes, man."

He continued: "Boosie down there supporting Melly. He flaw as f**k for that. He don't even know Melly like that. He talkin' about some, 'I want Melly free because he bought me some snacks and magazines at the airport.' What? N***a, why you ain't go to Marlo Mike trial?," he added, referencing the man, Michael "Marlo Mike" Louding, who was accused of carrying out hits for Boosie during the rapper's 2012 murder trial. Boosie was found not guilty in the case. Louding was convicted of the killing of Terry Boyd in 2013 and is serving a life sentence.

"Marlo Mike in that b***h, n***a," Juvy's father added. "You got that man sent up the road doing all that goddamn time. But you in there for Melly. And got them n***as in Baton Rouge fighting for their life. You got your priorities f**ked up. Go back to your hometown."

Boosie Attends YNW Melly Trial

Boosie has been in attendance for the first two days of YNW Melly's double-murder trial, showing support for the artist he collabed with on the 2018 song "Free Trell (Remix)." In an interview with XXL in June, Boosie spoke about backing the accused killer.

"I’m going to his trial to support him," Boosie said. "I talked to his mom the other night. I’m going to support Melly. I was on a plane with Melly one day in the airport with him. We was in the airport, and he took his credit card out. He ain’t let me buy nothing, bro. He bought all my food, my magazines. All through the airport he like, 'OG, you ain’t spending no money.' So, I’m going to support that little n***a, dawg."

YNW Melly is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser on Oct. 26, 2018. He is facing the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty.

See YNW Juvy's Father Blasting Boosie for Supporting YNW Melly Below