YNW Melly Tells Fans to Come to His Trial Today, Shares Address

YNW Melly's long-awaited double-murder trial has finally begun with jury selection and he's urging his fans to show up and show support.

On Tuesday (April 11), YNW Melly, who has been locked up for over four years as he awaits trial, issued a message to fans via social media, giving them the latest update in his legal journey. He also directed his fans to show up to the courthouse.

"I got court today for all my supporters that want to come show support this has been a long journey. God is on my side," he captioned a since-deleted post. "201 SE Sixth St, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33301."

He also gave the time and courtroom number where the trial would be held.

YNW Melly message to fans. ynwmelly/Instagram loading...

YNW Melly's mother Jamie King also celebrated news of the start of the trial on Instagram.

"Official update on YNW Melly we started jury selection today and will continue over the next 2 weeks," she wrote. "Trial will start June 5, 2023. No more delays. #freemelly2023."

"Melly coming home," she captioned the post. "Today I went to court expecting more delays but we started jury selection. I can’t explain how I feel my anxiety is everywhere but God got us."

YNW Melly has been charged with shooting deaths of his friends and fellow group members YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) back in October of 2018. He was arrested in February of 2019 and has remained in jail without bond. Police believe Melly shot his friends in a car and colluded with YNW Bortlen to make the crime scene look like a drive-by. Bortlen drove the deceased men to the hospital claiming they'd been victims of a drive-by shooting.