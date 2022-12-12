YNW Melly Fears for His Life in Jail After Allegedly Being Beaten and Harassed

YNW Melly is making a plea for help from behind bars, claiming he fears for his life after being beaten and harassed by jail staff.

On Monday afternoon (Dec. 12), two new lengthy Instagram posts were uploaded on the incarcerated rapper's timeline, where he lays out the dire straits he finds himself in as he awaits trial for double-murder.

"As of this moment today I am officially in fear of my life," YNW Melly began in a caption to one of his mugshots. "A new Captain named Hubert and XO Jenkins have taken over the jail for two weeks now and have handed out even harsher punishments for me than the previous ones in place. Since December 1 I have been moved and housed on a unit that holds 24 inmates at once. I am the only inmate being housed on the vacant unit, with no phone privilege, no television and no access to a newspaper. They are watching my every move on camera making sure I don't use the phone to tell the world how I am being mistreated, discriminated, threatened physically, harassed."

He continued: "When I come out of my cell for the 1 hour a day, all other inmates in the adjoining dorms must go back in their cell. I am being subjected to cruel and unusual treatment at the hands of deputies and high-ranking staff of the Broward Sheriffs Office."

"I have been threatened by Deputies, Lieutenants and Sergeants that say 'they will hide me from the world' and threaten to 'beat my ass everyday and if I tell my lawyers they will lie and say I hit them first.' Words from Sergeant Anthony Kidd and Lieutenant Jean Baptiste. I have literally been hidden from the World so I have no other choice but to believe the next step is them beating ½ to death like they do to other inmates almost daily here at the main ail in Broward County."

YNW Melly continued his allegations in a follow-up post.

"I cant call my family or lawyers to notify them if I have been beaten or harassed," he added. "They say my phone privileges are taken permanently because all of the infractions over the last seven months. THAT IS A LIE! They took my phone privileges indefinitely off of my 1 violation for using another inmates pin to talk on the phone when I am not allowed to use the phone. If I had been treated like every other inmate at this facility my phone pin would have been restored and phone privileges given back after 30 days per the handbook. I have however went without phone privileges since MAY 8, 2022 and have not been given back my phone pin since the first year I was here."

The "Murder on My Mind" rapper went on to claim his treatment is due to the people in power positions at the jail having a vendetta against him.

"I have served all my disciplinary time so why are my phone privileges still taken. Why am I the ONLY inmate on a unit by themselves BLOCKED from any human interaction?" he questioned. "There are inmates here, that have been convicted, of orchestrating robberies over the jail phone and another who planned an escape from jail that was carried out over the jail phone, they are still allowed to use the phone after committing serious crimes and security threats to the facility. But my phone privileges are taken indefinitely for violating a harmless phone policy that carries a punishment of 30 days max!!! I am housed and surrounded in the care of power struck deputies and captains of high authority that even have told me to my face that 'they don't like me' and 'I pissed them off.'"

He concluded, "I am not safe in the hands of these people especially if the highest in command in the jail 'doesn't like me.' I am in fear of my life. My family is in fear of my life. I can not do another day here. Someone please help me get moved to another county jail until my trial. PLEASE!"

YNW Melly has been in jail since Feb., 13, 2019, when he was arrested and charged with killing his associates, YNW Juvy aka Chris Thomas, 20; and YNW Sakchaser aka Anthony Williams, 21; on Oct. 26, 2018. His trial date has been pushed back numerous times, with both sides haggling over details of the case.

Back in March, another inmate falsely accused Melly of possessing pipe bombs and in April he was accused of planning a jail break. Though YNW Melly's attorney Raven Liberty says both allegations were proven to be false, the rapper reportedly remains on visitation and other restrictions, which Liberty says is hindering her ability to talk with Melly about the case. After it was taken off the table over the summer, Melly may still face the death penalty after Florida’s District Court of Appeal overturned judge Andrew Siegel's decision last month.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney and the Broward County Sheriff's Office for comment.

See YNW Melly's Latest Posts Below