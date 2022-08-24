YNW Melly Requests to Leave Jail to Treat Infection Caused by His Diamond Grill

YNW Melly is requesting to be allowed to leave jail to receive medical help for issues he's having with his teeth.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), YNW Melly's attorney filed a motion in Broward County, Fla. court, requesting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper be granted leave from jail in order to get dental care because of oral issues he's having. Melly is not able to properly clean his teeth due to wearing a permanent diamond grill, which is leading to an abscess, XXL has confirmed via court records.

"Mr. Demons has a full set of diamond dental crowns which require constant upkeep and at bare minimum regular flossing and brushing," the request reads. "Mr. Demons is not allowed dental floss or a regular toothbrush or regular dental visits. As a result, he has an abscess in his lower jaw that is creating extreme pain and chronic infection. Mr. Demons has sought medical care within the jail facility. However, they do not have the ability to properly clean or care for the growing infection."

Melly has been in Broward County Jail since February of 2019, and is currently awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder. He is accused of killing his former associates, YNW Juvy aka Chris Thomas, 20; and YNW Sakchaser aka Anthony Williams, 21; on Oct. 26, 2018. Melly allegedly colluded with his friend YNW Bortlen aka Cortlen Henry to make up a story that the two victims were killed in a drive-by shooting. Bortlen dropped the bodies off at the hospital. However, four months later, both Melly and Bortlen were arrested and charged in connection to the killings. Bortlen has since been released.

YNW Melly has pleaded not guilty and plans to battle charges in court. The case has dragged on for over three years, as both sides prepare for trial. A judge initially ruled that Melly could face the death penalty if found guilty. After months of haggling, the possible punishment was taken off the table in July.