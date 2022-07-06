YNW Melly Death Penalty Dropped From Double-Murder Trial

YNW Melly will not face the death penalty in his upcoming double-murder trial.

On Wednesday (July 6), another preliminary hearing took place for YNW Melly's forthcoming homicide trial in Broward County, Fla. court. After hearing out cases from both sides over the last several months, the judge has ultimately decided to scratch the death penalty from the list of punishments Melly could face if the rapper, born Jamell Demons, is found guilty of killing his two friends back in 2018, XXL has confirmed today via Melly's attorney.

Melly's mother, Jamie King, reacted to the ruling on Instagram.

"Death penalty has officially been removed from @ynwmelly case. Thank you Jesus #FreeMelly2022," she wrote in the post.

"I’m literally crying real tears you coming home son @ynwmelly," she captioned the upload.

Melly is accused of killing his two friends, rappers YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. Both men were driven to the Miramar Memorial Hospital by YNW affiliate Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, who claimed they were shot in a drive-by. Police investigated the killings for four months before Melly and Bortlen were arrested the following February, with YNW Melly being charged two counts of first-degree murder. Police believe he shot both Juvy and Sakchaser from inside the vehicle and colluded with Bortlen to come up with the drive-by story. The "Murder on My Mind" rapper has remained locked up since his arrest, despite numerous attempts to get him a bond. Bortlen was released on bond in 2020. However, he was arrested again in April 2021 for a probation violation.

Melly pleaded not guilty on March 5, 2019. That April, it was announced YNW Melly would face the death penalty in the case. The trial date has been pushed back numerous times as both sides argue over what evidence should be admissible in court as well as a lengthy jury selection process.