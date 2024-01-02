YNW Melly’s Mom Claims She Made $40,000 in Her First Day on OnlyFans

YNW Melly's mom is opening up about her OnlyFans profits in a new interview.

YNW Melly's Mom Talks OnlyFans Income

On Monday (Jan. 1), blogger Tasha K shared a clip of her full interview with YNW Melly's mother, Jamie King. During the sit-down, Tasha asks Jamie about why she started her newly-launched OnlyFans account.

"Why not?" Jamie responds in the video clip below. "You make money while you sleep and you know, I turned 40 this year why not do something crazy?"

"The first day was pretty epic," she adds when pressed to reveal how much she made on the platform. "It was pretty epic...Like 40-ish, 50-ish day one…and that was not even a full, like, 24 hours…it’s still going."

YNW Melly's Mom Launches OnlyFans as Melly Awaits Retrial

Back on Dec. 1, 2023, Jamie King announced she launched an OnlyFans account via Instagram. In the announcement post, King is showing off her curves in a selfie image by wearing a long-sleeve crop top shirt and panties. She captioned the post: "Click the link in my bio," along with a smiling cat with heart eyes emoji.

YNW Melly is currently awaiting retrial for the 2018 murders of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams after his first trial ended in a hung jury back in July of 2023. Melly, born Jamell Demons, faces an additional charge of witness tampering heading into the second trial. Originally scheduled to resume in February, the trial has been delayed until March.

See YNW Melly's mom reveal how much money she made on her first day on OnlyFans below.

Watch Jamie King's Interview With Tasha K