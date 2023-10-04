YNW Melly Charged With Witness Tampering in Double-Murder Case

YNW Melly has been charged witness tampering in connection to his double-murder case.

YNW Melly is scheduled to be retried for double-murder charges after his first case ended in a mistrial back in July. On Wednesday (Oct. 4), the embattled rapper was hit with an additional charge of witness tampering, according to police records obtained by XXL. Details about the new charges have yet to be released.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney and the Florida State Attorneys Office for comment.

YNW Bortlen Charged With Witness Tampering

Melly's charge comes a day after his codefendant YNW Bortlen was hit with the same charge. Bortlen, who has been out on bond since he was arrested in 2019, was reportedly taken into custody following a raid on his home. Bortlen is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Florida.

Bortlen, born Henry Cortlen, is preparing for his first trial in the deaths of Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in October of 2018, which is slated to begin in January of 2024.

YNW Melly is preparing for his second trial, after the first one ended in a mistrial on July 22. His retrial has been scheduled to start on Oct. 9. Police say Melly shot and killed Juvy and Sakchaser, while Bortlen drove the bodies to the hospital and told authorities they were drive-by shooting victims. Along with first-degree murder charges, Bortlen also faces two charges of accessory after the fact.