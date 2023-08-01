Most Jurors Wanted to Find YNW Melly Guilty, Former Juror Says – Report

Most jurors in the YNW Melly case reportedly wanted to find the rapper guilty, according to a former juror on the case.

Verdict Ratio in YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial

The YNW Melly double-murder trial ended in mistrial on July 22, after jurors failed to come up with a unanimous decision of guilt or innocence. On Monday (July 31), South Florida news outlet Local News 10 talked with a former juror who spoke about the outcome and revealed most of the people on the 12-person jury believed Melly was guilty of killing his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams back on Oct. 26, 2018. The unnamed juror claims one woman in particular was responsible for the case ending in mistrial.

"From day one, she had issues with the foreperson selected, at one point crossing her arms and saying she was 'Done!'" the juror told Local 10 News. "When another juror asked to not shut down and set her feelings aside, she exploded ... She was explosive, manipulative, she was rude, she yelled insults at anyone who had a different opinion."

"She was there to cause chaos," the former juror added.

The juror claims, following deliberations, it was an 11-1 count to convict YNW Melly of manslaughter. However, the woman reportedly pulled two jurors to the side and swayed their opinion.

"Then, she came over and announced to the group that they had changed their minds, but when another juror asked why she was speaking for them, she exploded," the former juror said. "It’s something we’re never going to forget. We were shaking at the end."

YNW Melly's Mom Claims Most Jurors Voted Innocent

The former juror's claims contradict what YNW Melly's mother, Jamie King, posted on social media following his mistrial. King claimed most of the jury voted in favor to find her son not guilty.

What's Next for YNW Melly?

The prosecution in the YNW Melly case has confirmed they will retry the "Murder on My Mind" rapper for double-murder. He will appear in court for a status hearing this week. Jury selection for the new trial is reportedly set to begin in October.