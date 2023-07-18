YNW Melly Tells Judge He Will Not Be Testifying in His Double-Murder Trial as Prosecution and Defense Rest Their Cases

YNW Melly will not be testifying in his double-murder trial.

YNW Melly Exercises the Fifth Amendment in Murder Trial

On Tuesday (July 18), day 16 of the YNW Melly trial took place, which concluded testimony in the trial where the rapper is charged with murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser back in October of 2018. During the trial, Melly shot down any chances that he would take the stand.

"I will not be testifying," YNW Melly told the judge, according to Law & Crime Network reporter Bryson Paul.

Judge John Murphy III then asked the "Murder on My Mind" rapper if he was making that decision of his own volition. Melly replied, "Yes, sir."

YNW Melly's Defense Presents Case

YNW Melly's defense team presented a short case for the rapper being innocent on Tuesday. They only had one person take the stand, Adrian Rashad Davis, who spoke on the YNW collective's close bond and seeing Melly cry when he got the news that Juvy and Sakchaser had been killed.

Closing arguments are set to take place on Thursday (July 20). YNW Melly is facing the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty.

See live video of day 16 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial below.

Watch the Full Livestream of Day 16 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below