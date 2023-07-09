Fans can bet $100 on whether or not YNW Melly is guilty or innocent in his double murder trial

Fans Can Bet on YNW Melly's Double Murder Trial

As YNW Melly's double murder trial resumes on Monday (July 10), betting website Betonline.ag is allowing fans to wager $100 on the outcome of the South Florida rapper's double murder trial. In an Instagram post, the company asked followers their thoughts on Melly—guilty or innocent?—and directed them to a link where they can place their bets.

As of this writing (July 9), YNW Melly being found guilty for murder is the heavy favorite (-180), while the embattled rapper being found not guilty is the underdog (+140).

It goes without saying that it feels weird betting on someone's guilt or innocence in a murder trial, especially when Melly's life is on the line (if he's found guilty, he could face the death penalty).

Fredo Bang Mentions Subpoena in the YNW Melly Case on New Song "Free Melly"

Last month, Fredo Bang released a video for his song "Free Melly." In the visual, he shows support for his friend who is on trial for double murder. Additionally, the Louisiana rapper mentions being subpoenaed for the Melly case; he claims he never received one.

"Free Meely it's been like that since the beginnin'/Talkin' about subpoena tell that lady I didn't get it," he rapped on the track, adding, "Ask my name, it's Bennett and I ain't in it."

Fredo is likely referencing Florida's Broward County Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley who claims that her office has been trying to serve Fredo a subpoena for three years to no avail. It's unclear if the 27-year-old rapper will appear in the ongoing YNW Melly Trial.

