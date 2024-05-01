YNW Melly Feels ‘Honored and Appalled’ After Being Name-Dropped on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ – Report

YNW Melly is reportedly both "honored and appalled" about being name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss track "Euphoria."

Melly Reacts to Being Mentioned on "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar released his highly anticipated Drake diss "Euphoria" on Tuesday morning (April 30), which finds the Compton, Calif. rapper flaming Drizzy for over six minutes. On the track, K-Dot also name-drops YNW Melly.

"Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m selfish/The crown is heavy I pray they my real friends/But if not, I’m YNW Melly," Kendrick snaps.

Melly has responded to being mentioned on the song, telling TMZ on Tuesday, "Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled...I'm a household name—just for the wrong s**t!!!"

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

Meaning Behind the YNW Melly Mention

YNW Melly has been locked up since February of 2019, when he was arrested and charged with the 2018 murders of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. Melly went to trial for the murders last summer. However, the case ended in a mistrial. He is currently awaiting to be retried for the killings and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

K-Dot's reference to Melly is the former TDE rapper figuratively saying he will kill Cole and Drake in a rap battle if they want smoke.

Melly also thought he was mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse back in March and reacted to the bars. However, K-Dot was referring to Melle Mel.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's YNW Melly mention on "Euphoria" below.

Stream Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"