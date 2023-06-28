YNW Melly Murder Trial Day 10 – What We Learned

We are three weeks into the YNW Melly double-murder trial, which has now featured ten days of information-packed testimony as the State attempts to prove the rapper killed his friends YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser in October of 2018.

Rconstruction Expert Says YNW Juvy and SakChaser Were Shot at Close Range

Day 10 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial began on Wednesday (June 29) with the testimony of Sgt. Christopher Williams, a shooting reconstruction expert, examined the Jeep Compass vehicle in which two YNW Collective rappers—YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser—were shot and killed on October 26, 2018.

According to Local 10.com, Sgt. Williams said that his investigation concluded that Juvy and SakChaser were shot from inside the vehicle by one person and one gun. When Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley questioned Sgt. Williams, he explained how he estimated the trajectory of bullets fired into and out of the gray-colored Jeep Compass they were riding in.

On the night of the October 2018 shooting, YNW Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, who was the driver of the vehicle, told a Miramar detective that they were the victims of a drive-by shooting in Broward County, Fla.

"My determination was that this was not a drive-by shooting," Sgt. Williams told the jury.

Sgt. Williams testified that Juvy, real name Christopher Thomas Jr., was shot in the head, at close range on the face, from the left in the "middle of his cheek"—while he was facing forward. He also added that he was already deceased when he was shot multiple times as he was crumpling with each round, according to the reconstruction.

"Part of the wound had an abrasion ring on it," Sgt. Williams explained about the entrance wound. Sgt Williams also cited the "tattoo of the stippling" as evidence.

As for SakChaser, real name Anthony Williams, he was shot at close range, according to Sgt. Williams' testimony.

Sgt. Williams also testified that the driver's back was firmly pressed against the seat during the shots of Juvy and SakChaser. He added that Juvy was taken by surprise by the shooting as evidence in his defensive left-hand thumb laceration, according to the reconstruction.

When Bradley asked Sgt. Williams was it possible that YNW Bortlen fired the shots, he responded, "He would have to have an arm like Inspector Gadget." He would clarify that it would be impossible for the driver (Bortlen) to shoot Juvy in the backseat.

Sgt. Williams testified that YNW Melly was sitting in the rear backseat, according to personal knowledge.

YNW Melly's Defense Cross-Examines Sgt. Williams

After lunch recess, YNW Melly's defense attorney David A. Howard was able to cross-examined Sgt. Williams and questioned the analysis of his reconstruction of the crime scene. Their engagement was described as a "tug-of-war match" as Sgt. Williams appeared confident with his assessment of the crime scene while correcting Howard's constant inquiries.

Sgt. Williams reportedly told the jury: "The shooting happened from somebody inside the car. Blood evidence show the shooting happened inside the car. Angles show the shooting happened from inside the car. Suggestion of it happening outside...I wouldn’t entertain it."

"I'm not entertaining all your scenarios...," Howard reportedly said during his cross-examination of Sgt. Williams.

Later on the stand, Sgt. Christopher Williams testified that it could have been both YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen who shot from the outside of the Jeep.

"It looks to me that the person was directly in front of this car, at the bumper, when he or she fired into this car...that is how I determined my math was correct," he reportedly told the jury. He then added that the vehicle was moving when the shots were fired.

YNW Melly's Behavior During Sgt. Williams' Testimony

According to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, who's been covering the trial from day one, YNW Melly has been keeping his performative gestures in the courtroom down to a minimal.

"While [he] continues to recite prayers between breaks, [YNW Melly] appears to refrain from performing previous hand gestures like blowing out prayers and circular closings," he observed.

