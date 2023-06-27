YNW Melly Murder Trial Day Nine – What We Learned

We are three weeks into the YNW Melly double-murder trial, which has now featured nine days of information-packed testimony as the State attempts to prove the rapper killed his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018.

YNW Melly Trial Day Nine

Day nine of the YNW Melly double-murder trial began on Tuesday (June 27) with a continuation of the cross-examination of Det. Danny Polo who has been on the stand since day seven of the trial. As the prosecution's "gang expert," the State has been using Polo's expertise to try and prove Melly's gang ties and how that may have played into the murders of Juvy and Sakchaser.

YNW Melly is said to have messaged someone "No regret for the s**t I did," which is a line from the Kevin Gates song "4:30 AM." The prosecution claims this is in connection to the murder. Melly's attorney David A. Howard asked Polo about the line. Polo was again asked about an altercation that went down between the YNW camp and YoungBoy Never Broke Again camp in the months leading up to the murder.

Doctor Takes the Stand

Next, Dr. Rebecca Mcdougall, who was tasked with determining the manner of death of the victims, took the stand. Her testimony included over 100 photos of the deceased victims that were used to determine manner of death for the autopsy reports. She ended her testimony by concluding Sakchaser was shot before and after his death, appearing to corroborate the State's claims that Juvy and Sachaser were shot and killed, and a drive-by was later staged to try and cover up the crime.

However, Mcdougall later testified she could not determine the distance from whence the shooting occurred or if there were one or multiple shooters.

Medical Examiner Takes the Stand

Next, associate medical examiner Dr. Adrienne Sauder took the stand for the State. She performed the autopsy of YNW Juvy. In her opinion, he was shot at close range, between three inches and three feet. In an eye-brow raising revelation, Dr. Sauder revealed Juvy arrived without any clothes. It is unclear if she was referring to the hospital or the medical examiner's office.

Day nine of the YNW Melly murder trial ended with the close of Sauder's testimony. It will resume on Wednesday (June 28).

Watch the Full Livestream of Day Nine of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below